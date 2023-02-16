International offshore energy contractors Bourbon and Horizon Maritime have forged a joint venture (JV) to provide operations support in the North Sea and Canadian Atlantic offshore oil & gas and renewables markets.

The JV, Bourbon Horizon, will have a fleet of seven vessels, with bases in Fosnavåg, Norway, and St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, headed up by Cliff Gaetz as managing director.

“Bourbon Horizon will combine our expertise in challenging offshore environments, focused on delivering modern equipment, experienced personnel, innovative solutions, and exceptional value in support of offshore oil & gas and renewables projects,” said Gaetz, who will lead a team including Bjørn Remøy, Ståle Kyrkjedelen and Colin Doody.

Rodolphe Bouchet, Bourbon Marine & Logistics CEO, stated: “Entering this strategic partnership… represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in the North Sea markets. The JV will also support the consolidation of the OSV [offshore service vessel] sector in harsh environments, while achieving substantial economies of scale.”

The Bourbon group has been an early mover in the offshore oil-to-wind transition, having done installation work on a number of key floating wind projects, including for the Stiesdal TetraSpar pilot off Norway, and recently inking a deal with developer RWE to jointly bid in France’s upcoming Mediterranean deepwater wind auction.