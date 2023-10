The UK government must boost strike prices significantly to put new impetus into the country’s offshore wind power auctions, according to participants at Tuesday’s Recharge-Upstream Energy Transition Forum.

Calls for an adjustment in the UK government’s contract-for-difference mechanism were growing even before soaring capital costs and supply chain constraints scuppered September's AR5 allocation round, but the warnings were not heeded, said Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables, UK & Ireland.