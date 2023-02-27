The team planning one of Latin America’s largest wind farms to power major green ammonia production said the $8bn project could be “ready to build” by late next year after a new investment round secured key backers.
Transitional Energy Group (TEG) and new joint venture partner Hive Energy, the UK-based renewables developer, want to site 3.3GW of wind power in Tierra del Fuego, Chile, linked to hydrogen electrolysis and ammonia production for export from the project, called Gente Grande.
The giant renewables facility would tap what are billed as some of the world’s best wind resources in wide open spaces along the Magellan Straits on the southern tip of Chile, an area that also boasts established deepwater ports and which has attracted a number of major global players looking to set up huge green H2 production, including TotalEnergies-backed Total Eren with its 10GW H2 Magallanes...