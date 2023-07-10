A record 8GW in new solar and wind installations have been commissioned in Germany during the first half of this year, the international economic forum for renewable energies (IWR) said.

Solar power in particular is booming, with some 465,000 new plants being added from January to June 2023 that have a combined capacity of 6.5GW, according to the market index of Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA), the IWR said.

That is up from 3.75GW in the same period last year, and already close to the 7.4GW that had been installed in all of 2022.

Solar energy is booming in Germany as the current Social Democrat-Green-Liberal government has been removing barriers to its expansion in an effort to boost solar additions to 11GW on average per year and reach 80% of renewables in the country’s electricity mix by 2030.

Renewables had met a record 52% of German power needs during the first half of this year, led by onshore wind and solar.

Solar additions during the first half of 2023 were led by sunny Bavaria, where 1.6GW in new capacity was installed, followed by Germany’s most populous state, North-Rhine Westphalia, were 1GW was added.

Wind power additions – which had been sluggish for several years – also accelerated, but not nearly at the same pace as solar.

During the first half of 2023, 1.52GW in new wind capacity has been added, up from 991MW in the same period last year, the data from the BNetzA showed.

Most new wind capacity was added in the northern coastal state of Schleswig-Holstein, with 582MW in new installations, followed by the also coastal state of Lower Saxony with 232MW.

The government in Berlin is also trying to ease permitting and bureaucratic procedures for the wind expansion, but progress here has been slower, also due to lacklustre tendering outcomes amid a rapid rise in turbine prices due to raw material and shipping cost inflation.