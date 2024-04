Bluestar Energy Capital, a global renewable energy investor led by two Orsted alumni, has completed the purchase of a 1GW portfolio of wind and solar projects in the US.

Bluestar bought the mid-to-late-stage projects on the Texas Gulf Coast through its US portfolio company Nova Clean Energy.

The two wind and two solar projects, along with an adjacent green ammonia development project, were being developed from HyFuels, which Nova has bought from US developer BNB Renewable Energy.