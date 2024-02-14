India’s Adani group has taken a first step toward its ambition of developing a 30GW renewable energy park — claimed as the world’s biggest set to enter operation — with the start-up of 551MW of solar at the burgeoning complex located at Kharvda, Gujarat state.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), the group’s renewables arm, has pledged to develop enough renewables capacity at Khavda to power 16.1 million homes.

Backed by the group’s billionaire founder and chairman Gautam Adani, AGEL so far boasts an operational portfolio of more than 9GW spread across 12 states, with a total portfolio, including pipeline projects, of 21GW.

Already rated as the largest renewable energy company in India, Adani also describes itself as the second largest solar PV developer in the world.

The 551MW solar facility at Khavda began supplying power to India’s national grid less than 12 months after construction started, AGEL stated.

Five-year plan

The company also pledged that plans to develop 30GW at the renewables park will be put into practice within the next five years.

“When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world,” the company stated, describing the location as "a region endowed with one of the best wind and solar resources in the country, which makes it ideal for giga-scale (renewables) development".

Adani said it is also supporting the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain for the project.

"Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani.

“This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality.”