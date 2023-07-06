Jim Ratcliffe – one of Britain’s richest people and owner of chemicals giant Ineos – took time out of his attempts to buy football club Manchester United to slam UK energy policy as “daft”.

Ratcliffe told an event in London that more investment was needed in nuclear, Bloomberg reported. He is also a backer of shale gas fracking.

“The UK has made some daft decisions in nuclear,” Ratcliffe was quoted as saying. “Competitive energy is critically important if you want to continue to have people investing in your manufacturing base. And if you don’t invest in the manufacturing base, it slowly dwindles away and dies.”

Ratcliffe’s comments come amid intense scrutiny of UK energy policy and concerns that the nation is falling behind the US and EU in providing incentives for manufacturing, as well as intense costs pain for heavy energy users such as chemicals plants.

The nation is backing nuclear as a key element of its energy strategy, but its flagship Hinkley Point C plant has faced delays and cost-overruns and it has faced uncertainty over investment in the next generation of facilities.

Britain is also keen on small modular reactors – or so called ‘mini nuclear’ – from the likes of Rolls-Royce, which aims to deliver 400MW-scale plants that can compete with renewables on price.

Ratcliffe is currently one of the final contenders to buy Manchester United, among the world’s biggest football clubs.