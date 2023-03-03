Saudi power giant ACWA has made its entry into the highly prospective clean energy play emerging in Kazakhstan on the back of a $1.5bn deal with the central Asian nation’s governnment to develop a giant 1GW land-based wind and energy storage development in the country.

The agreement, struck with Astana and the Kazakhstani sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, looks forward to bringing the megaproject online in 2027, in line with “national climate action, renewables integration, and sustainable development efforts” as the country starts to decarbonise its fossil fuel-fired power generation fleet.