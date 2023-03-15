Several bidders are circling Sun Cable – one of the world’s largest renewable energy projects that entered administration amid discord between its two billionaire backers.

Administrators FTI Consulting claimed “strong interest” and a number of non-binding indicative offers for the business, which is seeking to advance a A$30bn ($21bn) plan to pipe massive amounts of solar power from Australia to Singapore.

Sun Cable entered voluntary administration in Januaryafter saying there was a lack of “consensus on the future direction and funding structure of the company”.