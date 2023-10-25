Oil giant Shell will cut 200 jobs at its Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) business – which includes hydrogen – during 2024 and put another 130 under review, the company confirmed, in a further sign of changes to its energy transition strategy under CEO Wael Sawan.

The supermajor said the move, reported by Reuters and confirmed to Recharge, is “part of our drive to create more value with less emissions through a focus on performance, discipline, and simplification across Shell,” and aims to “strengthen [LCS’] delivery on our core low carbon business areas such as transport and industry”.