The governments of Victoria and South Australia have launched a tender for a 2.4GWh energy storage facility that they say will help cover the planned closure of two fossil fuel-burning power stations.

The tender, launched on Wednesday, is targeting 600MW of dispatchable capacity across the two neighbouring states.

In a joint statement, the two state governments said the new storage facility will help “cover the loss” of South Australia’s Torrens Island B gas-fired power station and Victoria’s coal-fired Yallourn Power Station, scheduled for retirement in 2026 and 2028 respectively.