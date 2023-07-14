When the name of Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber emerged as the UAE’s choice as president elect of this year’s COP28 climate summit, the reception could kindly be described as mixed.

While some pointed to the UAE industry minister’s pioneering role with early renewables pacesetter Masdar there was far more attention on his job as CEO of oil and gas giant Adnoc.

How could a figure so steeped in the fossil industry possibly have an even hand on the tiller of the global climate fight was the question – not unreasonably – asked.