One year before pivotal US national elections, President Joe Biden faces a reality check on his ambitious climate strategy.

His aggressive but arbitrary national targets for clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) adoption and a high-profile international greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction commitment are fast slipping out of reach.

The 2030 headliners include 30GW offshore wind versus 42MW now; 80% clean electricity, about five times what non-hydro renewables, solar, and wind provided in 2022, and double the amount with inclusion of large hydro and nuclear; and electrics half of new vehicle sales compared to 5.7%