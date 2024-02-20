Hydrogen has long been touted as the key to decarbonising shipping, with a growing number of orders for vessels capable of running on H2 derivatives such as ammonia and methanol.

Ammonia, when burned, produces zero carbon emissions, while combusting methanol produced with captured carbon dioxide could be carbon-neutral, with no more CO2 emitted than used to make it.

If the hydrogen used to make these chemicals is green, then the maritime sector could reach net zero emissions if it switches to these cleaner fuels.