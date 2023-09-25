Westinghouse Electric Company has won US government funding for a 1.2GWh pumped thermal project it is developing in Alaska that it says will be the largest energy storage facility in the US, supporting planned wind power.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it is handing out $325m to support 15 energy storage projects as part of Joe Biden’s 'Investing in America' agenda.

Applicants for the funding had to show how their projects would benefit issues like community engagement, American workers and advancing energy and environmental justice.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of those, in terms of size at least, is the 1.2GWh pumped thermal project that nuclear company Westinghouse has been developing in Alaska with Echogen Power Systems, a US company that specialises in converting waste heat into usable power.

The project will use a system in which a large-scale heat pump draws electricity from the grid and turns it into heat stored in concrete blocks. This stored energy is then converted back into electricity using a heat engine when needed.

The project is being developed to support planned wind power production.

Article continues below the advert

Get the Recharge News App Read high quality news and insight on the energy transition on-the-go Download Now

Westinghouse says the system uses “readily available and inexpensive locally sourced materials, such as carbon steel, water and concrete, to enable rapid deployment anywhere around the globe.”

Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and CEO, said the Alaska plant will “showcase a ground-breaking technology.”

“Our long-duration energy storage system enables a higher penetration of renewables on the grid to achieve decarbonisation goals without sacrificing overall stability,” he said.

Other projects that have received backing from the DOE include using old electric vehicle batteries to support the grid; supporting a children’s hospital with a zinc bromide flow battery system; and an iron-air battery being developed by Form Energy.