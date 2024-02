Online retail behemoth Amazon was the largest private buyer of renewable energy again last year as corporate green power deals surged to record levels despite a US downturn, according to a BloombergNEF report.

Amazon led corporate green power purchases for a fourth straight year, snapping up 8.8GW of clean energy capacity across 16 countries.

That is almost a fifth of the 46GW of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed last year, said BNEF, up 12% on the previous record of 41GW in 2022.