Amazon will buy power from two German offshore wind farms under what's billed as a wide-ranging partnership with renewables giant Iberdrola, which also on Wednesday confirmed a massive turbine deal with Siemens Gamesa.

The web retail behemoth will take 1.1TWh annually from the Windanker and Baltic Eagle wind farms totaling 776MW between them and due for completion in 2026.

The Baltic wind agreements form the first of what Amazon and Iberdrola said will be a raft of new renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) covering Europe, Asia and the US.