Third quarter profits at Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind plummeted 98% on a comparison with the same three months of 2022, even as rocketing global sales among Chinese OEMs have left competitors and governments in Western nations increasingly rattled.

Goldwind reported today (Thursday) that net profits attributable to shareholders had fallen to 9.4m Chinese yuan ($1.3m) in the third quarter, crashing from 445m yuan in the same period last year.