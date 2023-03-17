The UK’s renewables sector is ringing increasingly loud alarm bells over the direction of the nation’s energy transition policies, amid warnings that Britain risks becoming an also-ran in the race to build green power infrastructure and manufacturing capacity.

A strong focus on nuclear and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) in the British government’s latest national Budget this week, followed by the release of plans for the next auction round for contract-for-difference (CfD) power deals both left clean energy players dismayed, with promised support for small modular reactors (SMRs) contrasted with ongoing failure to clarify the future of onshore wind in England.