Protestors demanding a halt to oil drilling and a bigger focus on renewables took over the roof of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house this morning in one of the most audacious stunts so far in an escalating campaign of action.

Greenpeace activists climbed onto Sunak’s roof in northern England amid a growing rift between his Conservative government and those championing net zero policies.

Sunak has been accused of rowing back on the UK’s green agenda for political gain, and caused uproar when he signalled new oil and gas licensing for the North Sea.

Greenpeace said: “The experts are clear – we can’t afford any new oil and gas, and the fossil fuel industry certainly doesn’t need another helping hand in destroying the climate. What we need is a clean, affordable energy system fit for the 21st century. It’s time for Sunak to choose between Big Oil’s profits or our future on a habitable planet.”

Global green investor Andrew Forrest said this week he would “pull out” of the UK if it continued to embrace fossil fuels.