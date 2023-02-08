The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has named Patrick Ryan its new CTO, promoting him from the post of senior vice president for global engineering and technology he has held since 2019.

ABS said Ryan’s appointment to the top technology job at the maritime industrial certification body reflects the “increasingly pivotal role of technology in the global energy transition”.

“It is a time of rapid and dramatic change where ABS’ sector insight, built up over 160 years [in] marine and offshore energy innovation, [we believe will be] key to supporting owners as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by digitalisation and decarbonisation,” said ABS CEO Christopher Wiernicki.

“Patrick’s leadership will ensure our... engineering and technology teams continue to build on their reputation for excellence and cutting-edge technology development and support.”

As CTO, Ryan, a naval architect with a background in ocean engeering, will continue to lead ABS’ global engineering, R&D, digital class, and engineering software businesses, along with the group’s global simulation centre and the ship systems centre.

Prior to joining ABS, Ryan held leadership roles at companies including Newport News Shipbuilding.