Disputes between renewables project developers and their suppliers aren’t new, but rarely are they aired in public with the level of acrimony on display this week between Finnish state-owned energy group Fortum and global wind giant Vestas.

The war of words began when Vestas issued a statement blasting Fortum for launching a $218m arbitration claim over terminated turbine contracts for wind farms being developed by the latter in Russia – a move Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said undermines unity over EU sanctions.

Within hours Fortum had hit back, saying it was “at a loss to understand”why Vestas was questioning its commitment to sanctions, and accusing its former supplier of “false claims” and of wrongly hanging on to advance payments – again denied by the Danish group.

Fortum and Vestas were in the vanguard of what before the invasion of Ukraine was supposed to be a bright new wind market in Russia, but soon found themselves engaged in costly exits from the country.

In Fortum’s case, events within Russia still have the power to cause disruption. The Finnish group recently was forced to distance itself from its own Russian subsidiary, which backed participation in a local wind auction “against explicit instructions” from its owner.

The global growth of floating wind rightfully attracts huge interest – it’s not too late to sign up to Recharge’s free digital roundtable on the sector on April 18 – but fixed-bottom offshore has deepening ambitions of its own, as this week proved.

SSE claimed a new low for the sector when it placed a jacket foundation at a 58.6 metre depth at the Seagreen project off Scotland, which it is developing along with TotalEnergies.

A few days later partners BP and EnBW made a key contractor appointment in the form of engineering group Kent, which will help plan how to hit the 75-metre depths of the Morven project, also in the North Sea.

And even as floating sets its sights on ever-larger projects – IberBlue’s 2GW off Spain and Portugal was this week’s contender – fixed-bottom shows its own vast potential with arrays such as Skyborn’s planned 3.9GW off Sweden.

If you’re involved in the renewable energy industry, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the bigger picture, so it was good to see new analysis from Ember this week assert that the stunning growth of wind and solar is turning the tide on fossil power generation, which may have seen ‘peak emissions’ in 2022.

The climate fight is very far from won, but it is reassuring to see number-crunching evidence of the impact every gigawatt of clean power plant has on the biggest single source of planet-harming emissions.