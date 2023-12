Amazon’s head of energy in Europe has spoken about her frustrations at seeing 80GW of wind power stuck in a permitting pipeline, why the energy system should not fear the demands of AI, and why she believes the tech giant helps rather than hinders grid operations.

Lindsay McQuade is the director of energy for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Amazon, which she joined last year after working as CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of Spain’s Iberdrola.