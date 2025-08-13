Analysis'Orsted is stuck in a nightmare – and it could have played things differently'Danish renewables giant suffering from 'impossible' political environment caused by Trump but could have pulled on different levers at different times, say analystsRasmus Errboe was named Orsted CEO in January and has presided over the developer slashing targets and investment plans, halting its huge Hornsea 4 project in the UK and this week's painful rights issue.Photo: WindEurope/Gregory De LeeuwCosmo SandersonJournalist